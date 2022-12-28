iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.12. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

