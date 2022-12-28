Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,300 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,300 ($51.89) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.31) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($60.46) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.10) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,160 ($38.14) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($56.72) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,108.67 ($49.59).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,647.50 ($44.02) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,684.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,710.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.93 billion and a PE ratio of 2,605.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($49.60).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($45.06) per share, with a total value of £8,289.48 ($10,004.20). Insiders bought a total of 678 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,176 in the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

