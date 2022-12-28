Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on HEICO Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for HEICO in a report issued on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

Shares of HEI opened at $154.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.08 and its 200-day moving average is $150.60. HEICO has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $165.79.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 17.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,460,000 after purchasing an additional 199,232 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,930,000 after acquiring an additional 156,985 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,034,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 306,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

