Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,233 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,763 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,658 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. Barclays raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.17. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

