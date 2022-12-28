Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 64.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 267.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,783,110.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,888.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lazard Stock Down 1.0 %

LAZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

LAZ stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $46.74.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $723.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.94 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

