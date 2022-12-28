Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 62,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $176.93 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

