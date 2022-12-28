Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

