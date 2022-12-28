Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,647,000 after buying an additional 2,188,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,105,000 after buying an additional 1,145,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,347,000 after buying an additional 944,032 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 5,822,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,158,000 after buying an additional 879,008 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1,486.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 933,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 874,877 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

