Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.1% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

