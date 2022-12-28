Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,413 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

