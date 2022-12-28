Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $55.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.59). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -555.55%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

