Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 1,469 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.35. The company has a market cap of $351.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $313.30.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. HSBC began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

