Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on JOBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Joby Aviation stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.42. Joby Aviation has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Research analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $57,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,070.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 50,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $214,319.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,796.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $57,158.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,070.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,614 shares of company stock worth $401,077 in the last 90 days. 51.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

