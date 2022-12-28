John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,730 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.71% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHMD opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $34.59.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.