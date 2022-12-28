Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Receives $28.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHOTF shares. SEB Equities cut shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kahoot! ASA from 29.00 to 33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

KHOTF opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. Kahoot! ASA has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

