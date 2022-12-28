KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.47.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.02 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Swiss National Bank grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 24.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 36.3% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 72,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

