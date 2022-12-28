Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.16

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and traded as low as $6.98. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 million, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 235.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Get Rating ) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

