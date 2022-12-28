Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.16

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and traded as low as $6.98. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 million, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 235.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB)
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.