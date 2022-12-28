Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $31.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kohl’s by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 51,567 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Kohl’s by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

