Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives $162.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.17.

RDSMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €170.00 ($180.85) to €162.00 ($172.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €164.00 ($174.47) to €148.00 ($157.45) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €155.00 ($164.89) to €145.00 ($154.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($202.13) to €175.00 ($186.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Koninklijke DSM Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

