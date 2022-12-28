Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $42.17 Average PT from Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $53.14.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $606.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.40 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 143.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. Research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 260.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Articles

