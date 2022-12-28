Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.