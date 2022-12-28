Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $21.35 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $21,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,060,000 after buying an additional 1,697,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after buying an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after buying an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

