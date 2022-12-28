Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,040,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

