Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Up 0.3%

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.87 and last traded at $17.84. 138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 38,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEGH. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $443.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,767,817 shares in the company, valued at $30,176,636.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 110,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,487 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at about $731,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 19.2% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

