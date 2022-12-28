Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) versus Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG) Critical Review

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) and Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Orbital Infrastructure Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $117.24 million 5.43 $25.07 million $1.92 6.67 Orbital Infrastructure Group $82.95 million 0.22 -$61.25 million ($2.34) -0.07

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than Orbital Infrastructure Group. Orbital Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leonardo DRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Orbital Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Orbital Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Orbital Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 39.19% 4.94% 2.80% Orbital Infrastructure Group -77.18% -345.21% -27.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Leonardo DRS and Orbital Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orbital Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leonardo DRS presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.32%. Orbital Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 836.91%. Given Orbital Infrastructure Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orbital Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Leonardo DRS.

Risk & Volatility

Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbital Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats Orbital Infrastructure Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides defense products and technologies in the land, air, sea, space, cyber and security, and commercial domains for military applications. It operates in two segments, Advanced Sensing and Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The company offers advanced sensor technologies, including infrared systems and sensors for threat detection and situational awareness; uncooled infrared systems and brownout solutions; airborne, ground vehicle mounted, and dismounted soldier electronic warfare (EW) systems; and EW software and training systems, and intelligence solutions. It also provides computing systems for ground vehicles, ships, and submarines; network and data distribution applications; sensor systems; and networked computing infrastructure on military platform. In addition, the company offers force protection systems, such as solutions for counter-unmanned aerial systems, short-range air defense systems, and active protection systems; and power control, distribution, conversion, and propulsion systems, as well as hybrid electric drive propulsion systems, energy storage, gas turbine packages, nuclear instrumentation and controls, and thermal management and refrigeration equipment. It serves the U.S. military, aerospace and defense prime contractors, government intelligence agencies, and international military customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

About Orbital Infrastructure Group

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. provides engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to customers in the electric power, telecommunications, and renewable industries. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services; and provides drilled shaft foundation construction services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors. The company also offers engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to the broadband and wireless telecommunication industries; enterprise solutions to the cable and telecommunication industries; and telecommunication services, such as various wireless service capabilities. In addition, it provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction. The company was formerly known as Orbital Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. in August 2022. Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

