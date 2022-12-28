LGT Group Foundation Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 324.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,566 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,252,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 107.3% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 34,420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $531.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $533.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.21. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $497.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

