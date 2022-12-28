LGT Group Foundation Has $489,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,351 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Stryker were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,355,000. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 447,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $90,700,000 after acquiring an additional 41,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 60,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SYK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK opened at $244.03 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.88 and a 200 day moving average of $216.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

