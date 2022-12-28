LGT Group Foundation Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $241.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.46. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.