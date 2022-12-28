LGT Group Foundation Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,723 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 163,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,314,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,970 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 79,265 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

ABT opened at $108.57 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $189.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

