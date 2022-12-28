LGT Group Foundation Reduces Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 99.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,199,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,298 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 119,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 32.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 703,658 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 71.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUY has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.24. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $422.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 6.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

