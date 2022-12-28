Liberty Broadband Co. (LBRDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDP opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

