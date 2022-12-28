Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives $241.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.20.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $218.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. Littelfuse has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $326.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $658.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.13 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 248,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Littelfuse by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

