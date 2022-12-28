Loom Network Price Reaches $0.0402 on Major Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $52.25 million and $3.83 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

