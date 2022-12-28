Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 42,900 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 42,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MET opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

