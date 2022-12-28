Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $2.31 Million in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG opened at $189.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $201.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.46.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

