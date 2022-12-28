Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $2.33 Million in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,436,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,631,000 after acquiring an additional 674,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 804,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,144 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

ExlService stock opened at $173.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $191.18. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $361.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

