Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 118,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,261,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $3,788,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 108.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.93.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $232.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.01%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.