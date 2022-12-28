Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 32,600 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,526,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

