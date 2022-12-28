Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 32,600 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,526,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

