Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 58.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lyft by 261.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lyft by 139.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LYFT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lyft from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

Lyft Trading Down 3.3 %

Lyft stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Lyft had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.