Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 58.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 261.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 139.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lyft from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lyft from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.