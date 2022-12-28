Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7,016.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $116.82 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $127.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.20. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.