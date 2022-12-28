Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 200.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MRVI opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of -0.30.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $191.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. Analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

