Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,186 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 341,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after buying an additional 80,936 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 8.0% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 63.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TTE. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TTE stock opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $165.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.83.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.529 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

