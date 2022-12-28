Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,634 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CAG. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Conagra Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CAG opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.