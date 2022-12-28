Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 156,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 33,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

EPD opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 36,150 shares of company stock valued at $867,890 over the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

