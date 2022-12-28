Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $429,000 in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Toro by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,499,000 after buying an additional 642,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,218,000 after buying an additional 575,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Toro by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,862,000 after buying an additional 476,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Toro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,921,000 after buying an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,859,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,448,000 after buying an additional 135,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toro stock opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.57.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

