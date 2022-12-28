Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $454,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $247.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.21. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.