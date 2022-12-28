Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 302,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,702,000 after buying an additional 178,170 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,629,000 after buying an additional 23,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,486,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.20.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $308.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

