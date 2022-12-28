Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes $345,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PPL by 70.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.80.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

