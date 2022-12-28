McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in McKesson by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $380.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.26 and a 200-day moving average of $355.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $237.61 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.